Peerless Ruth Chepng'etich wins Prisons Cross Country title

Former world marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich won the women’s 10 kilometre race during the Kenya Prisons Service Cross Country Championships at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru on Saturday.

After a thrilling exchange of leads, Cheng’etich, who is fresh from winning the Chicago Marathon two months ago, dropped World Under-20 3,000m champion Betty Chelangat at the bell to triumph.

Former world marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich on her way to victory in the women’s 10 kilometre race during the Kenya Prisons Service Cross Country Championships at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru on December 17, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The guest entrant clocked 32 minutes and 53.6 seconds to put away the contest as Central's Chelangat settled second in 33:02.8 as another guest athlete Rebecca Mwangi claimed third place in 34:10.2.

“It was a good race. I had not competed for two months and this acts as a good build up for speed ahead of my races next year,” said Chepng’etich, who is set to defend her Nagoya Marathon crown in March.

Chepng’etich won Nagoya Marathon in a course record time of two hours, 17 minutes and 18 seconds on March 13 this year but failed to defend her title after she dropped off her race midday at the World Athletics Championships on July 18 in the United States.

She bounced back to win the Chicago Marathon on October 9 with the second fastest time in marathon history in 2:14:18, missing the world record by 14 seconds.

Betty Chelangat on her way to a second place finish in the women’s 10 kilometre race during the Kenya Prisons Service Cross Country Championships at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru on December 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

On whether she will seek to recapture her marathon title at the World Athletics Championships in August next year in Budapest, Hungary, Chepng’etich said she has kept her options open.



“Of course I would like to compete for Kenya again and most importantly take a shot at the world marathon record again,” said Chepng’etich, adding that it will require proper planning and how the body will respond.



“It wasn’t easy after a fast start to the race but the body adapted to the conditions as the race progressed,” said Chelangat, who is the national mixed relay team for the World Cross Country Championships due for February next year in Australia.

“I ran out of gas after several exchanges at the front with Chepng’etich, who is arguably one of the finest athletes in the world,” said Chelangat, who has just completed her course with Prisons.

Results

1. Ruth Chepng'etich (Guest) 32:53.6

2. Betty Chelangat (Central) 33:02.8

3. Rebecca Mwangi (Guest) 34:10.2

4. Sheila Chepkirui (Rift Valley) 34:39.7

5. Visiline Jepkesho (Central) 34:55.0