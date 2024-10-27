Kurgat, Chemutai triumph in 21st Stanchart Marathon

Eldoret’s Ronald Kimeli Kurgat and Gladys Chemutai from Iten on Sunday won their maiden Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon titles after many years of trying.

Kurgat finally had his day in the sun since making his debut in 2012 after he dropped a pack of five inside the last five kilometres to win the men’s 42km in a personal best of two hours, 13 minutes, and 05 seconds at Uhuru Gardens.

After finishing seventh in 2022 and fifth last year, Chemutai, inspired by the 2017 world cross-country champion, Irene Cheptai, surged ahead as early as 17km to claim her maiden major in 2:31:52.

Kurgat, 38 and Chemutai, 29, pocketed Sh2 million each for their exploits in the 21st edition of the event that attracted a record 25,000 participants.

Ronald Kimeli Kurgat (centre) in the leading pack during the men's 42km race during the Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon on October 27, 2024 at Uhuru Gardens. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kurgat, who failed to finish his race last year after finishing outside top 10 in 2022, edged out Dominic Kipkurui Bett to second place in 2:13:13 as Peter Kwemoi clocked 2:13:14 for third place.

Kurgat attributed his victory to reducing his movement from Eldoret to train in Iten daily.

“I used to wake up every morning to go train in Iten, but I decided to change that and pitch my camp in Eldoret,” said Kurgat, the 2019 Jerusalem Marathon champion.

Keringet’s Kipkirui was delighted to have finished second to pocket Sh1 million, the victory coming slightly over a month after winning the Izmir Half Marathon in Turkey

“The race was tough and the chilly weather worsened things. Kurgat proved stronger in the last three kilometres to beat us on the kick,” said Kipkirui, who last competed at the event in 2022, finishing 18th in the half marathon.

Gladys Chemutai cuts the tape to win the women's 42km race during the Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon on October 27, 2024 at Uhuru Gardens.

Chemutai, who finished fifth at the Riyadh Marathon in Saudi Arabia in February, dedicated her victory to Cheptai, who claimed third place at the Chicago Marathon two weeks ago, and her family.

Chemutai said that she never lost hope after failing to secure a podium place in the two previous editions of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

“This is all for my training partner Cheptai and my training gang in Iten. Cheptai told me that I could also make it to the podium and all I needed is to train hard and remain prayerful,” said Chemutai, who also thanked her husband, Kelvin Kosgei and son, Adriana Cheng’etich, 4, for their immense support.

“I knew I would one day win here in Nairobi and God made it today. My victory is a clear manifestation that self-belief, hard work, and being prayerful can move mountains,” said Chemuitai, who has now set her focus on major races.

“I want to recover for a few weeks then see what happens next. My dream is to one day participate in the World Marathon Major races like my mentor Cheptai,” said Chemutai, who hails from Kesses, Uasin Gishu.

“I also hope to one day represent Kenya, especially in marathons.”

Chemutai edged out Caroline Koech to second place in 2:35:00 as Joy Kemuma came third in 2:36:06.

Collated Results

Men’s 42km

1. Ronald Kimeli Kurgat 2:13:05

2. Dominic Kipkirui 2:13:13

3. Peter Kwemoi Ndorobo 2:13:14

4. Richard Rop 2:13:21

5. John Mburu Muiruri 2:13:46

Women's 42km

1. Gladys Chemutai 2:31:52

2. Caroline Koech 2:35:00

3. Joy Kemuma 2:36:06

4. Deborah Sang 2:36:42

5. Ruth Wakabu 2:37:49

Men’s 21km

1. Vincent Mutai 1:03:27

2. Keyborn Obato 1:03:34

3. Silas Kiplimo Chepkwony 1:03:51

4. Justus Kiprop 1:03:54

5. Ken Koros 1:04: 21

Women’s 21km

1. Gladys Koech 1:12:10

2. Esther Chemutai 1:12:12

3. Mercy Jerotich 1:13:59

4. Ivyne Jelagat 1:14:07

5. Dorothy Jepkorir 1:15:01

Men’s 10km

1. Shadrack Musyoka 29:50

2. Dickson Katagon 29:58

3. Robert Biwott 30:14

4. Emmanuel Omondi 30:14

5. Bernard Nyanchonga 30:18

Women’s 10km

1. Emmy Chemutai 36:17

2. Daisy Kandie 37:43

3. Sharon Ruto 38:19

4. Sharon Maiyo 38:41

5. Immaculate Kalondu 40:22

Men’s 21km wheelchair

1. John Wambua 1:29:01

2. Milton Ilahuya 1:34:56

3. Caleb Henry 1:37:59

4. Nicholas Mungai 1:37:59

5. Edwin Muruah 1:38:00

Women’s 21km wheelchair

1. Caroline Wanjira 2:07:36

2. Mary Jared 2:10:20

3. Mitchelle Chepng’etich 2:31:16

4. Mercy Anjelo 2:47:54