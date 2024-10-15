Seasoned runner Chelimo back for second bite of the cherry

Seasoned distance runner, Elias Kemboi Chelimo, has set his sights on recapturing the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon title on October 27 at the Kenyan capital city.

Chelimo, who won the men’s title at the 2022 edition of the marathon, is among 24,950 participants who had registered for the race by close of entries on Sunday.

The Local Organising Committee chairman Paul Gitau had on Wednesday last week increased the number of participants to 25,000 from 23,000, giving more opportunities to marathon runners after entries in 21 kilometres, 10km and 5km received maximum entries.

Chelimo has some sentimental attachment to the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, having finished third on his debut during the third edition in 2005 in 2:13:40 before finally winning in 2022 in 2:10:22.

Chelimo, who celebrated his 40th birthday on May 10 this year, has also competed in several Standard Character Marathon races like in 2015 Hong Kong where he settled 10th in 2015 before returning to the city in 2019 to settle sixth in 2:11:41.

In 2019, Kemboi cruised to fourth place in 2:21:27 in Kuala Lumpur Standard Character Marathon in his road running career that started in 2004 at Mont Saint Michel Marathon, France where he timed 2:15:44 for sixth place.

The France race launched Chelimo’s marathon career that has seen him compete in some of the world’s prestigious platinum and gold label races both in marathon and half marathon.

World Athletics has now accorded the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon a road label race.

Chelimo graced the World Marathon Majors’ New York City Marathon in 2006 and 2007 where he settled 13th and 11th places respectively, before winning the Rome Marathon and finishing third at the Paris Marathon the same year.

In 2010, Chelimo finished fourth at 2009 Frankfurt Marathon before breaking to the podium in 2010 for third place at the same Germany city in a personal best of 2:07:04, the same year he came eighth at Rotterdam Marathon.

From World Athletics records, Chelimo competed last in China last year where he came seventh in Xichang Qionghai Lake Wetland International Marathon in November and third at Shenzhen Baoan International Marathon in December.

Chelimo is among elite marathoners to throw in the gauntlet at their rivals ahead of the race that will start at Southern Bypass road opposite the Carnivore Restaurant before ending at Uhuru Gardens.

The 28-year-old Dominic Kipkurui, who is fresh from winning the Izmir Half Marathon in Turkey in September, six months after finishing 43rd at the Istanbul Half Marathon, is among the athletes Chelimo will face.

Kipkurui finished 18th in the half marathon during the 2022 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, and fifth in the Istanbul Half Marathon last year. It will be Kipkurui’s first marathon race.

Seasoned Friday Lodepa and former Africa 5,000metres champion, Douglas Kipserem had earlier confirmed participation in the 21st Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon that had entries full save for the marathon a week before closure on Sunday.

Lodepa, a veteran of Standard Chartered Marathon, having won the 2007 and 2010 Bangkok, and 2009 Kuala Lumpur, will be seeking to extend her rein in Nairobi in the women’s 42km.