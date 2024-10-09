 Stanchart Marathon gets record Sh173m in sponsorship

The organisers of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon scheduled for October 27 have raised a record Sh173 million in sponsorship as the entries for the race hit the target of 23,000 participants.

Title sponsor, Standard Chartered Bank, unveiled their sponsorship of Sh100m. Meanwhile, the Local Organising Committee chairman Paul Gitau announced the increase of the targeted numbers of runners to 25,000 because of demand.

Gitau said that it was exciting to see the overwhelming response from sponsors who have increased from 30 last year to 40.

The marathon has registered full entry in the 5km, 10km and 21km races.

“The only places remaining now is in the marathon and that is why we have extended the numbers by 2,000 after reaching our target of 23,000,” said Gitau, who welcomed Standard Chartered Bank, Prudential Insurance, Tetra Pak, ORS Hydration Tablets and Heineken as platinum sponsors.

Prudential Insurance are the event’s insurance partners and sponsors of the 5km Family Fun Run to a tune of Sh10 million.

ORS gave Sh7.5m while Tetra Pak and Heineken handed over their Sh5 million each in sponsorship.

Other sponsors include Nation Media Group, Aga Khan University Hospital, NTT Data, Nairobi County Government, Reload, AAR Healthcare, Kenya Airways, Coca-Cola, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), Little Cab, G4S, MSF-Doctors without Borders, La Roche, Bata, Carrefour Supermarkets, Healthy U and Kinderville.

The races will start along Southern bypass, opposite the Carnivore Restaurant, and end at the adjacent Uhuru Gardens.

“The increase in sponsors reflects a collective commitment to transforming lives, nurturing talent, and fostering sports globally,” said Gitau.

Joyce Kibe, Standard Chartered Kenya Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing said that the huge turnout by sponsors will push their Future Makers initiative to a higher level.

“Once again the proceeds from the marathon will help young people especially women and individuals with disabilities to learn, earn, and grow,” said Kibe.

She said that the Sh43 million raised last year went into this noble course.