All set for Standard Chartered Marathon

The 2010 world half marathon champion Wilson Kiprop and seasoned Fridah Lodepa are among the elite athletes, who will battle for top honours in the 20th Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon that goes down Sunday morning in the Kenyan capital.

Organisers have requested participants to follow arrival time for their respective races for the comfort of every one taking part in the event that has attracted 22,000 participants.

Those competing in the 21km wheelchair, full Marathon (42km) and Corporate full marathon (42km) are supposed to report at 5am before assembling at 5.35am, 5.50am and 5.50am for their respective races.

The wheelchair race will gun-off at 5.45am followed by the two full marathon races at 6am respectively.

Reporting time for the half marathon (21km) race is at 5.45am followed by the assembly at 6.3am before the start at 6.45am.

The 10km race participants are supposed to report at 7am, assemble at the starting line at 7 50am before the start of the race at 8am while those competing in 5km race will report at 8.30am, assemble at 9.20am before the start at 9.30am.

All the races will start along the Southern Bypass opposite the Carnival Restaurant with all ending inside the Uhuru Gardens save for the 5km that will terminate at the Southern Bypass.

"We have tailored the starting times with consultation from Athletics Kenya and running clubs so as to avoid the confusion that was witnessed in the last two events," said Peter Gitau, the Local Organising Committee, chairman.

Kiprop, the 2010 Africa 10,000m champion, who finished 11th last year, hopes for better tidings this time around with Lodepa, who has won the Standard Chartered Bangkok Marathon in 2007 and 2010, hoping to bring her Far East dominance to Nairobi.

Kiprop will take on the 2021 and 2022 Palermo Marathon champion Frederick Kiptoo, seasoned Rogers Rop Kipruto, Peter Matei, Hillary Cheruiyot and David Kipruto among others.

Lodepa, the five-time Safaricom Lewa Marathon champion, who also finished sixth at last year's Standard Chartered Kuala Lumpur Marathon, should brace up for mouthwatering challenge from the 2022 Lisbon bronze medallist Faith Kimutai, Edinah Kimitei, Dorcas Chepkorir, Joyce Kemboi, Caren Barsosio, Naomi Chelangat and Bency Cheruiyot among others.

The organisers hope to raise Sh40 million for the “Future Makers” initiative after last year’s race that drew 23,000 participants helped raise Sh37m for the same initiative.

Southern Bypass from Kikuyu and Mombasa Road areas will be closed on Saturday at 11pm but traffic flow along Mombasa Road, Lang'ata Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way will not be interrupted.

The 42km race will start along the Southern Bypass opposite the Carnivore Restaurant before the participants head towards Ole Sereni Hotel for the U-turn at ICD Business Park.

They will head back to Ole Sereni Hotel on the opposite way all the way past Ngong Road Interchange before making a U-turn for the finish at the Uhuru Gardens.