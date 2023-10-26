Misoi eyes second straight title in Frankfurt Marathon

Kenyan athletes are among big names that will fight for a share of the prize purse in the 40th edition of Frankfurt Marathon in Germany on Sunday.

Some Sh2,864,606 (18,000 Euros) will be dished out in the men’s category if the race winner runs under two hours, six minutes and 30 seconds. The threshold in the women’s category is 2:22:00.

Wilson Kipsang of Kenya hold the men’s course record of 2:03:42, while his compatriot Valary Aiyabei holds the women’s course record of 2:19:10.

Defending champion Brimin Misoi will be seeking to win back-to-back titles, having spent weeks preparing at his training base in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Misoi, with a personal best time of 2:06:11, will renew rivalry with last year’s runner-up, Samwel Mailu of Kenya who is the second fastest (2:05:08) in this year’s field.

Also in the mix is race favourite Guye Adola of Ethiopia who is the fastest man in the field with a personal best of 2:03:46.

Other Kenyans in the men’s field are Dominic Letting (2:09:16) and Dominic Kiptarus (2:12:46).

The women field has Kenya’s Visiline Jepkesho, the fastest with a personal best time of 2:21:37, and her compatriots Magdalyne Masai (2:22:16), Paskalia Jepkogei (2:22:47), Agnes Keino (2:23:26), Winfridah Moseti (2:23:38), Naom Jebet (2:24:33), Viola Kibiwott (2:24:54) and Sharon Arusho (2:25:20).

Misoi, who started the season with a 13th place finish in Tokyo Marathon in March, is confident of a good performance.

“It will be a tough race but I believe in my training and having prepared well for the race I’m looking forward to defending my title on Sunday,” Misoi told Nation Sport early this week.