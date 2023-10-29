Kigen, Chirchir reign supreme in Stanchart Nairobi Marathon

Alphonce Kigen and Evaline Chirchir are this year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon men and women’s winners respectively.

Kigen ,26, Sunday cut the tape first at Uhuru Gardens in two hours, 10 minutes and 18 seconds to better his second place finish in the 2021 edition. He was followed closely by Moses Mwangi, who clocked 2:10:26, while Patrick Kipchirchir came third in 2:11:59 respectively.

Kigen, who trains at Kaptagat in Uasin Gishu County, attributed his victory to good preparation.

“I have been preparing for the last three months but I did not expect to win. As the race progressed and judging by how my opponents were running, I felt that I stood a chance to finally win and that is when I decided to push myself to the limit,” said Kigen, adding that he now takes a break from competition until next year.

Jackline Chelal wins the women's Half Marathon during the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon at Uhuru gardens on October 29,2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Njoroge, who was competing in the race for the first time, said the hilly areas of the course took a heavy toll on him.

“I have been training since May but the race was a little bit tough. I am happy with my second place finish,” said the athlete who trains at Nyahururu in Nakuru.

Chirchir, 25, was elated to romp to victory in the women’s edition on her full marathon debut. The 2022 Standard Chartered Nairobi Half Marathon winner triumphed in 2:24:31, ahead of Martha Simiyu and Aurelia Jerotich who timed 2:26:45 and 2:26:49 respectively.

Evalyne Chirchir celebrates after winning the women's 42km marathon during the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon at Uhuru gardens on October 29,2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat

“I am very happy because it is my first time competing in a full marathon. I thank God it went well,” said Chirchir who hails from Keringet in Nakuru.

“I have just been competing in half marathons and 10km and 15km races. With this victory, I plan to shift to full marathon fully. Hopefully I will complete in next year’s Berlin Marathon and London Marathon m,” she added.

Jerotich was elated to finish second after emerging 30th last year.

“It has not been easy, I had some difficulties in the early stages of the race and to finish second is something very good to me,” she said. “I work hard in training and it is what has helped me to perform well today.”

Last year’s winner Sheila Chepkech finished a disappointing fourth in 2:27:16.

In the men’s half marathon category, 29-year-old Justus Kiprop shrugged off a stiff competition from Jackson Kipletingto win in 1:02:39.

Kipleting and Asbel Kiplimo came second and third in 1:02:43 and 1:03:02 respectively. The women’s crown went to Jackine Chelal, who timed 1:11:18. Edith Jepchumba and Nancy Jepleting finished second and third in 1:11:56 and 1:12:18 respectively.

“Going by my training, I knew I would perform well,” said Chelal, who was competing in Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon for the first time.

Stanley Njihia and Jane Gatwiri were crowned 10km men and women’s champions in 28:36 and 23:46 respectively. Samuel Kuria and Caroline Wanjira won the men and women’s wheelchair 21km race in 1:40:28 and 2:24:52 respectively.

Summarised results

42Km men

1. Alphonce Kigen 2:10:18

2. Moses Mwangi 2:10:26

3. Patrick Kipchirchir 2:11:59

4. Gideon Chepkonga 2:12:13

5. David Kipyego 2:12:39

42km women

1. Evaline Chirchir 2:24:31

2. Martha Simiyu 2:26:45

3. Aurelia Jerotich 2:26:49

4. Sheila Chepkech 2:27:16

5. Hilda Jepkogei 2:28:31

21km men

1. Justus Kiprop 1:02:39

2. Jackson Kipleting 1:02:43

3. Asbel Kiplimo 1:03:02

4. Evans Kipkorir 1:03:15

5. Naason Kipkorir 1:03:23

21km women

1. Jackline Chelal 1:11:18

2. Edith Jepchumba 1:11:56

3. Nancy Chepleting 1:12:18

4. Monica Wanjiku 1:12:27

5. Jedidah Wanjiku 1:14:42

10km men

1. Stanley Njihia 0:28:36

2. Shadrack Musyoka 0:29:02

3. Evans Mayaka 0:29:05

4. Patrick Kipkurui 0:29:30

5. Shadrack Kenduiywo 0:29:32

10km women

1. Jane Gatwiri 0:23:46

2. Loice Chemnung 0:31:54

3. Gladys Chepkurui 0:32:13

4. Zenah Jerutoo 0:33:25

5. Nancy Sang 0:33:43

Wheelchair 21km men

1. Samwel Kuria 1:40:28

2. Milton Hilahuya 1:46:28

3. Denis Ndungu 1:49:00

4. Robert Kimotho 1:49:05

5. Shadrack Mutai 2:07:12

Wheelchair 21km women

1. Caroline Wanjira 2:24:52

2. Eunice Atieno 2:26:03

3. Mary Ttau 2:40:49

4. Easther Syiombua 2:43:24

5. Mary Nakhumicha 2:47:46