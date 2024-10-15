Last chance: Three judges to decide DP Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment fate by 8am

A three-judge bench of the High Court named by Chief Justice Martha Koome will by tomorrow (Wednesday) morning decide whether to stop Senators from conducting the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The judges — Eric Ogola (presiding), Anthony Mrima and Dr Freda Mugambi — will this evening deliberate on the consolidated petitions seeking to stop the DP's impeachment and deliver their ruling at 8am, just an hour before the ouster trial at Senate is set to begin.

The petitions are a last-minute effort to stall his impeachment, with DP Gachagua, through his lawyers, telling the bench of three judges that his and five other petitions would be rendered an academic exercise should the court decline to suspend the process.

They agreed to hear Mr Gachagua’s fresh attempt to block the senate moments after another judge, Justice Chacha Mwita, declined a similar application.

“We are alive to the urgency of the matter. We have considered the arguments by all parties on the application (for conservatory order) and agreed to hear the application, with strict timelines,” Justice Mugambi said.