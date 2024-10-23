Stanchart Nairobi Marathon prize pool surges to Sh12.95m

A windfall awaits runners during the 21st edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on Sunday after the organisers enhanced the prize money to Sh12.95 million from Sh11 million.

The main beneficiaries are those who will finish second in the men's and women’s marathon (42km), as they will pocket Sh1 million each, up from Sh750,000 last year.

The top prize of Sh2 million in each of the full marathon races still stands alongside athletes settling in third places at Sh500,000 each, but those finishing fourth down to the 10th places have an enhanced package.

The Local Organising Committee chairman, Peter Gitau, detailed that fourth and fifth-place finishers will get Sh300,000 and Sh200,000 up from Sh150,000 and Sh100,000 respectively.

The winners’ package in the half marathon (21km), both in running and wheelchair races, remains at Sh300,000 each, but those finishing second and third have improved rewards of Sh200,000 and Sh150,000 up from Sh150,000 and Sh100,000 respectively.

Gitau said that the top three rewards in 10km remain at Sh200,000, Sh150,000, and Sh100,000, adding that a record 25,000 participants registered for this year’s event up from 22,000 last year.

All the races will start on the Southern Bypass road, opposite the Carnivore Restaurant, but only the 42km, 21km, and 10km will end at Uhuru Gardens, while the 5km fun run will end on the bypass.

“This is the highest number of entries to be registered for this marathon and we hope for an exciting event that will have a whole new experience with pacers and cheering zones on the route,” said Gitau.

“We are hoping to increase the prize money in the coming years to make the race more and more attractive.”

Seventy-one elite runners have registered for the full marathon; 43 men and 28 women. Gitau was speaking during the media briefing Wednesday at the Carnivore on the traffic arrangements during the race.

Kenya Police Superintendent, Boniface Otieno, said that the road closures start on Saturday at 11 pm and end on Sunday at 1pm.

The Southern Bypass will be closed at different points, including at Gitaru near Kikuyu, the upper deck of the Ngong’ Road interchange, and the Internal Container Depot (ICD) to Ole Sereni Hotel (up to Kikuyu).

Alternative routes include Waiyaki Way to CBD, Lang’ata Road-City Stadium to CBD, Ngong’ Road interchange (lower deck) as well as Dagoretti Road.

One hundred and thirty-six police personnel will be on duty supported by 30 more from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and 80 traffic officers.

“The road closures are minimal to ensure that there will be no major traffic disruptions,” said Otieno.