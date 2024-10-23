Four suspects arraigned over alleged murder of ex-marathoner Kandie

The wife of a retired marathoner is among four suspects linked to the murder of former athlete Samson Kandie, who was found dead at his house in Elgon View Estate on the outskirts of Eldoret City, an Eldoret court was told on Wednesday.

Investigating Officer Felix Chirchir told Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ireri that four suspects were smoked from their various hide-outs within the town in connection with the killing of the former international athlete at his home on October 3.

The suspects, identified as Jamlick Morogit, Kelvin Juma, Felix Murambi Kodek, and Rose Chepkemboi Rotich, were arrested on Tuesday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and locked up at Langas Police Station.

Chirchir, in his miscellaneous application filed before the court, wants to be granted 14 days to detain the suspects in police custody to enable them to complete their investigations into the murder.

“I pray that you grant us 14 days to hold the suspects at Langas police station cells pending completion of investigations into the killing of the former international runner at his house in Elgon View estate three weeks ago,” argued Chirchir, who is based at KapseretSub County.

According to the investigating officer, they are yet to arrest two other suspects, who are still at large, adding that they have not completed recording statements from the suspects.

“Your honour, we fear that in the event you free the suspects on cash bail or bond, they are likely to interfere with our investigations into the murder incident where they are the prime suspect,” added Chirchir.

He also revealed that they need to take the suspects for mental assessment at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) ahead of plea taking at Eldoret High Court.

In his ruling, the Magistrate granted the Investigating Officer his prayers to continue holding the suspects for 14 days at the Langas Police Station cells.

“I will allow the prayers sought by the Investigating Officer to be allowed to detain the four suspects at the Langas Police Station cells, pending completion of their investigations into the murder incident,” ruled Ireri.

He further directed that the matter be mentioned before the Eldoret High Court Deputy Registrar on November 7 to confirm whether the police have completed their investigations and also if the suspects have undergone mental assessment at MTRH in Eldoret.

Kandie competed in various marathon races including the Berlin Marathon where he finished third in the 1998 and 1999 editions, before emerging fourth in the 2000 Prague Marathon. He finished third in the Amsterdam Marathon the same year.

In 2001, he won the Kunsan Marathon before triumphing at the San Sebastian Marathon the same year. He represented Kenya in the 2001 Edmonton World Championships in Canada but did not finish the men's marathon.