Former African Games champion Clement Kemboi dies in Iten

The 2015 African Games 3,000m steeplechase champion, Clement Kemboi, is dead.

According to Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Peter Mulinge, Kemboi's lifeless body was found hanging on a rope tied on a tree at St Patrick High school farm within Koisungur village in Iten.

Police moved the body to Iten County Referral morgue awaiting postmortem.

Kemboi, who has been residing in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, rose to the limelight when he competed in the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville and bagged gold in the 3,000m steeplechase race.

On Sunday, the 2016 World Athletics Under-20 800metres champion, Kipyegon Bett died at Tenwek Hospital in Bomet County where he had been admitted since Monday.

On Friday last week, former marathoner Samson Kandie was attacked at his Eldoret home by thugs before he was rushed to Real Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.