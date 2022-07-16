Kipruto leads Kenyan legion into steeplechase final

Defending 3,000metres champion Conseslus Kipruto led his comrades Leonard Bett and Abraham Kibiwot into the final of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon early Saturday morning.

Only Olympic bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen failed to make the final after stumbling in the last water jump to finish seventh in Heat 3. It remains to be seen whether Team Kenya officials will lodge a complaint as it appeared as if he was tripped inside the water.

Kipruto finished second in Heat 2 after timing 8:20.12 behind his Ethiopian rival Lamecha Girma (8:19.64) while Kenyan-born American Hillary Bor (8:20.18) placed third to claim the third automatic qualifying slot for the final.

Morocco's Olympic champion Sofiane El Bakkali won the first heat in 8:16.65, with Bett second in 8:16.94 as Kibiwot (8:17.04) completed the top three automatic qualifiers.

From left: Kenya's Leonard Kipkemoi Bett, Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot, Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali and Ethiopia's Getnet Wale compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase heats during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 15, 2022. Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Kigen, who looked comfortable in second place heading into the water jump, stumbled before he was tripped and lost momentum to finish seventh in 8:22.52.