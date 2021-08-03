Kipkemoi Limo set for Salomon Summit to Summit race

Kipkemoi Limo

Kipkemoi Limo trains at Mt Kenya.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Limo Kipkemoi will be running from Mt Kilimanjaro to Mt Kenya between August 14 and 21 in the Salomon Kenya Summit to Summit race.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.