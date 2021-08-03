Kipkemoi Limo set for Salomon Summit to Summit race

Limo Kipkemoi will be running from Mt Kilimanjaro to Mt Kenya between August 14 and 21 in the Salomon Kenya Summit to Summit race.

Running across 47 counties in Kenya last year has prepared the Salomon Brand ambassador for his fairy-tale run which will cover over 500km.

On August 14, he will run up and down Mt Kilimanjaro where he will cover approximately 50km. The following day, he will run a 75km stretch from Marangu to Kimana.

The itinerary for August 16 will see Kipkemoi tackle some 86km between Kimana- and Emali. The 89km Emali-Machakos stretch will be tackled on August 17 before tackling the 81km Machakos-Ngoliba challenge on August 18. This will be followed by the run between Ngoliba-Sagana. (60km) the following day.

On August 20, he will cover the 78km Sagana-Met Station section before moving to Mount Kenya on August 21.

Should he complete the full itinerary as planned, he will become the first runner to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro and run to Mt. Kenya then summit Mt. Kenya.

"It's such a great feeling to chase my dreams in something no man has ever achieved,” Kipkemoi said.

The athlete used last year's 47 County Run to prepare for the Summit to Summit challenge where he will be assisted by an experienced support team. The team will include fellow Salomon ambassador James Muhia who will summit with him in Kilimanjaro, and run with him up to the Kenya border. Muhia will join him again to climb Mt. Kenya where they will be joined by another Salomon ambassador Victor Miringu.

Kipkemoi will enjoy Salomon hiking gear for the summit and running gear for the running section.

"As a brand, we believe in moulding legends and shaping visionaries. We are proud to partner with an athlete of Kipkemoi’s calibre and support him in his quest to chase his dreams and achieve the impossible,” said Salomons Marketing representative Aliyanna Darwesh.

Completing the Summit to Summit challenge in eight days defies all odds, however, we are confident that Kipkemoi will go down in history as an elite Salomon athlete to achieve the feat,” he added.