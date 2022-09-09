Kenyan trio add Diamond League success to impressive season

Olympic and World champions Faith Chepng’etich (1,500m) and Emmanuel Korir have retained their Diamond League Trophies with Commonwealth Games champion Mary Moraa (800m) clinching her maiden trophy in Zurich.

They each got to pocket Sh 3.6m for their victories and the glittering Diamond League Trophies during the finals of the Diamond League in the Swiss capital on Thursday night.

Chepng'etich asserted her supremacy as the world's best in 1,500m when she pulled away with 20m to go to sealed her third Diamond League Trophy victory in four minutes and 00.44 seconds.

Chepng'etich, who held previous wins in 2017 and 2021 edged out Ciara Mageen from Ireland to second place in 4:01.68 as Ethiopian Frewyni settled third in 4:01.73.

"It's such a good feeling to finish the season strongly, this way and nicely after recapturing my World title in July in Oregon, United States," said Chepng'etich, the 2017 and 2022 World 1,500m champion.

"I controlled the race before deciding to kick with 200m to go. This is a special win for me just coming right after the World event just like in 2017," said Chepng'etich, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic 1,500m champion.

Chepng'etich said she will take a good rest with her family before starting her preparations for her World title defence in Budapest, Hungary next year.

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (centre) celebrates as he crosses the line to victory ahead of Canada's Marco Arop in the men's 800m final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on September 8, 2022. Photo credit: Sebastien Bozon | AFP

Korir ran a world lead time of 1:43.26 to retain the trophy as Moraa tipped 1:57.63 to hand Kenya its first Diamond League Trophy in seven years.

Korir, the 2020 Olympic and 2022 World champion, brushed aside Canadian Marco Arop to second place in season's best 1:43.38 as World 1,500m champion Jake Wightman of Britain came third in 1:44.10.

Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal from Kenya settled fourth in 1:44.47.

"I didn't expect the last few metres to be this tough. I was still behind in the last 200m. Maybe the first 600m were a bit slow," said Korir, who also sealed a hat-trick after previous wins in 2018 and 2021.

Korir attributed his victory to hard work in training.

Moraa, the World 800m bronze medallist, had to watch Korir winning at the finish line.

"It was awesome. We have been teammates since we were 18 and we sometimes train together. I was happy for him winning right after me," said Moraa, who is elated to bag her maiden Diamond League Trophy victory.

"This is for my country and fans around the world," said Moraa, adding that she will take a one month break before starting her program for next season.

Kenya's Mary Moraa celebrates after victory in the women's 800m final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on September 8, 2022.

Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini | AFP

Chepng'etich, Korir and Moraa's victories came a day after World 5,000m silver medallist Beatrice Chebet and Commonwealth Games 5,000m silver medallist Nicholas Kimeli won Diamond League Trophies in 5,000m at the same meeting.

However, Kenyans failed to win in men and women's 3,000m steeplechase, and men's 1,500m finals.

Olympic 1,500m silver Timothy Cheruiyot once again lost the battle to Olympic and World 1,500m champion Jacob Ingebrigsten from Norway, clocking 3:30.27 against a world lead of 3:29.02.

Commonwealth Games 1,500m champion Oliver Hoare from Australia was third in 3:30.59.

Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion Abraham Kibiwott settled third in 8:08.61 behind the winner Olympic and World champion Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco in 8:07.67 while Ethiopian Getnet Wale came third in 8:08.56.

World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich finished third behind Werkuha Getachew from Ethiopia and Winfred Yavi of Bahrain who timed 9:03.57 and 9:04.47 respectively.

All 32 Diamond League event winners in 2022

100m: Trayvon Bromell (USA); Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM)

200m: Noah Lyles (USA); Shericka Jackson (JAM)

400m: Kirani James (GRN); Marileidy Paulino (DOM)

800m: Emmanuel Korir (KEN); Mary Moraa (KEN)

1500m: Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR); Faith Kipyegon (KEN)

5000m: Nicholas Kipkorir (KEN); Beatrice Chebet (KEN)

110/100m hurdles: Grant Holloway (USA); Tobi Amusan (NGR)

400m hurdles: Alison Dos Santos (BRA); Femke Bol (NED)

3000m steeplechase: Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR); Werkuha Getachew (ETH)

High jump: Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA); Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR)

Pole vault: Armand Duplantis (SWE); Nina Kennedy (AUS)

Long jump: Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE); Ivana Vuleta (SRB)

Triple jump: Andy Diaz Hernandez (CUB); Yulimar Rojas (VEN)

Shot put: Joe Kovacs (USA); Chase Ealey (USA)

Discus: Kristjan Ceh (SLO); Valarie Allman (USA)