AK tightens rules to stop drug cheats

Athletics Kenya (AK) has moved to arrest the spiraling cases of doping in the country.

Although not new, AK Wednesday said that it will tighten registration rules for athletics training camps, personnel and their roles from October 1.

In a statement, AK said that all foreign coaches, and foreign athletes’ support personnel working in the country and outside must obtain licences.

“AK will henceforth forward approved applications from such persons operating within Kenya to the Department of Immigration for provision of requisite work permits,” said AK president Jack Tuwei in a telephone interview.

He said that foreign coaches or foreign athletes’ support personnel without clearance will not be allowed to operate in the country.

“It will be mandatory for all coaches handling Kenyan athletes in any jurisdiction to have requisite certification from AK,” said Tuwei.

Five Kenyan athletes were banned from the World Athletics Championships held on July 15 to 24 in Oregon, USA, and Commonwealth Games held July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

The 2019 Boston and Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono was kicked out of Oregon before the men’s marathon on July 15 for failing a dope test.