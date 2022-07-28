Kenyan students aim high in World U-20 Championships

Team Kenya are scheduled to fly out of Nairobi Saturday night for the World Under-20 Championships slated for August 1-6 in Cali, Colombia.

Kenya will be seeking to top the medal table as they did in Nairobi last year with an impressive haul of 16.

The 28-strong Kenya team has in its midst eight secondary school students.

The best known of them is no doubt Purity Chepkirui, 19, a Form Two student at Tiloa Secondary School in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County. She will be seeking to retain her 1,500m title that she won last year at the fast Moi International sports Centre track.

Chepkirui will start her bid to retain her crown on the fourth day of the championships.

“It has been three weeks of intense training and I’m in good shape ahead of the games. My target is obviously to retain my title,” she said.

Chepkirui will combine forces with Brenda Chebet who switched from 800m to the metric mile race.

Maureen Cherotich, 18, a Form Three student at Kalyet Secondary School in Kericho County will be representing Kenya in the 5,000m and will be competing against her compatriot Jane Gati, also a Form Two student at Masongo Mixed Secondary School in Kisii, County.

The duo is primed to wrest the title from arch rivals Ethiopia.

“The Ethiopian athletes are always tough and at least I have some experience from last year where they managed to beat us but this year I’m well prepared and I will be fighting to the last minute to get a medal,” vowed Cherotich. Jane Gati, no relation to Margaret Gati, on her part, believes team work will help them challenge for medal at the junior global event.

“Last year Kenya missed narrowly from getting on the podium after Zenah Cheptoo finished in fourth position and this year we want to improve on that,” said Jane.

Margaret Gati (18) a Form Three student at Cheptonon High School in Nandi County will compete in the 10,000m race walk that she finished eighth last year.

“I have improved on my training and rectified mistakes that I did last year and my target this year is a gold medal,” said Margaret.

Faith Cherotich, the 18-year-old Form Three student at Kalyet Secondary School in Kericho County will compete in the 3,000m steeplechase where she will be seeking to improve on the bronze medal bagged last year.

“Last year I didn’t have the finishing power but I have trained well,” she said.