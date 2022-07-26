World Under-20 medal hopeful Chepng’etich aiming high

During the Athletics Kenya national trials for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Nyayo National Stadium early this month, Winny Chepng’etich caught the eye of many.

Chepng’etich, who is the assistant team captain, will be the only Kenyan representative in field events — long jump and triple jump — at global championships to be held on August 1-6 in Cali, Colombia.

The team of 28 athletes has been undergoing residential training camp at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Sound preparations

Chepng’etich will begin her hunt for glory in long jump during the qualifications scheduled for August 3 and the triple jump qualifiers set for August 5.

The athlete Tuesday said that her preparations have gone well without a hitch and she is putting the final touches.

“We are doing the final round of training. I have tremendously improved in my performance and I’m motivated to go and perform well. I have been watching how the events are tackled at major events, and I believe this year I will make a name at the global event,” said Chepng’etich.

Chepng’etich, who hails from Kericho County, leapt 6.20 metres at the national trials earlier this month at Nyayo National Stadium to surpass the qualifying standard of 6.10m to make the national team.

She moved to long jump from triple jump when Kenyan juniors toured Miramas, France for training in April to May this year where she posted a personal best of 5.72m to win the Epreuves Ouvertes meeting at Stade Municipal, in France on May 1 during the training in France.