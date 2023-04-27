Kenyan legion lands in Zambia for Africa Athletics U-18 and U-20 Championships

Team Kenya captain Amos Kipkemoi is confident that his charges will stage a memorable show at the Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships starting on Saturday in Ndola, Zambia.

The 2021 World Athletics Under-20 4x400 metres bronze medallist Elkana Chemelil, is the latest inclusion in the team that started leaving the country in batches on Wednesday.

Chemelil, 18, will compete in the men’s Under-20 400m in the championships that have been moved from Lusaka to Ndola - 317.1 kilometres north of the Zambian capital city.

Kenya will be represented by 50 athletes and will be out to defend its under-18 as well as claim the under-20 crown after they finished second overall during the inaugural edition held in 2019 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

Thirty nine athletes left in three batches with the first flying to Ndola directly while the second going via Lusaka. The third group made their connection via Johannesburg.

The last batch of 11 athletes that includes Kipkemoi left the country Thursday morning in a direct flight to Ndola.

The country topped the medal standings in the youth event in Abidjan with 11 medals; six gold, four silver and one bronze while the junior team finished second behind South Africa with 44 medals - 17 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze.

South Africa collected 56 medals; 26 gold, 20 silver and 10 bronze.

“We are ready to rumble in Ndola. We have had the best training since we entered residential training two weeks ago,” said Kipkemoi, who will represent Kenya in the Under-20 400 metres hurdles.

“I am happy that everyone settled well in training and we thank God that we haven’t had serious injuries in camp,” said Kipkemoi, the East and Central Africa Under-20 800 metres silver medallist.

Kipkemoi singled out Reynold Kipkorir, Damaris Mutunga, Samuel Kibathi and Chemelil, who took part at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships last year in Cali, Colombia, as some of the medal prospects.

Kipkorir won the world 800m title in Cali.

“I am glad that I will be running my event after the hurdles didn’t feature at the regional championships," said Kipkemoi, who thanked fellow athletes for voting him as the team captain.

“They have all promised a medal bracket performance and I promise not to let them down with a similar show," said Kipkemoi, noting that he has polished his hurdles technique and speed.

Athletics Kenya (AK) director of youth and development Barnaba Korir said that there was a change in the venue from Lusaka to Ndola hence they had to adjust the travel itinerary.