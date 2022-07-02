Kenyan juniors fail to hit 100m, 200m qualifying mark

Southern’s Damaris Nduleve stunned World Under-20 400m bronze medallist Sylvia Chelagat to win the women's 400m final during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships trials at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Nduleve took an early lead before gliding home in 53.71 seconds with Chelagat finishing second in 53.96 but all claimed the tickets for the world junior competition scheduled for August 1 to 6 in Cali, Colombia.

Nyanza South’s Elkana Kiprotich, who claimed bronze in 4x400m at World Under-20 in Nairobi but reached the semi-finals in 400m at the same event, also sealed the automatic ticket in men’s 400m, clocking 46.21.

North Rift’s Samuel Toili was also within the world championships qualifying time of 47.60 after he finished second in 47.23. However, he will have to await Athletics Kenya’s nod for the second ticket.

“This is a surprise since I was competing against the bronze medallist from the world event, Sylvia Chelagat. Her presence gave me motivation and something to battle for,” said Nduleve, a form three student at St Martins High School in Masinga, Machakos County.

Nduleve said that qualifying for the world event is a dream come true. “Last year, I finished fifth at the trials and that made me work hard on my endurance and speed,” said Nduleve, who thanked her coach Dennis Muthusi for pushing her to achieve her dream.

Kiprotich attributed his improvement to the training in Miramas, France in April.

“My target is to reach the finals where I will now hatch a plan to go for a medal,” said Kiprotich, who trains in Ngong, Kajiado County.

Kenya will not have representation in men and women's 100m.

Asla Kerubo won the women's 100m in 12.46 but failed to hit the qualifying time of 11.90.

Shadrack Wasilwa timed 10.68 to win but missed the qualifying time by 0.8.