World U-20 Championships: Temoi, Chelangat to fly 3000m flag in Cali

North Rift’s Michael Temoi and Betty Chelangat have an arduous task in men and women’s 3,000m races at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships scheduled for August 1-6 in Cali, Colombia.

Kenya failed to get a medal in the 3,000m during the World Under-20 Championships last year at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

By winning his race in seven minutes and 50.01 seconds during the trials at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, Temoi HAS the responsibility of helping Kenya recapture the title.

Temoi proved dominant to beat Edwin Kimosong from Western to second place in 7:50.71. The Western athlete will now wait for Athletics Kenya’s nod to see if he will be joining Temoi in the quest.

Daniel Kinyanjui and Bernard Yegon, who finished seventh and ninth during the world event, were nowhere near the top five during the competitive trials.

On the other hand, Chelangat will be under pressure to also orchestrate a 1-2 feat Kenya staged during the world event last year courtesy of Teresia Gateri and Zenah Jemutai.

Chelangat eased home in 8:51.33 to win her event, beating Nancy Cherop from North Rift in 8:52.86 as Joyline Chepkemoi clocked 8:57.02 for third.

“The race was tight but the good training I had, especially on endurance and speed, worked well,” said Chelangat, who finished third during the national trials last year to miss out on the global event.

“Now, that I am heading to Cali, my focus is on a top podium place finish,” said Chelangat, who cleared her form four at St Peter's Keberesi High School, Kisii last year.

Temoi, who trains under coach Edward Moti at Siyoi Athletics Camp, West Pokot, is elated to earn the direct ticket.