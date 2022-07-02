World Under-20 Championships trials: Kibathi wins 5,000m at Nyayo

Central’s Samuel Kibathi won the 5,000m to punch his ticket to the World Under-20 Athletics Championships scheduled for August 1 to 6 in Cali, Colombia.

Kibathi stayed within the leading pack before charging to the front at the bell to win in 13 minutes and 47.86 seconds during the national trials on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

KIbathi, who claimed the automatic ticket for the world junior event, made his intention obvious saying he learnt good lessons from last year’s world junior competition where he finished eighth.

Shadrack Rono from South Rift came in second in 13:48.76 but will have to wait for Athletics Kenya's nod to know if he will join Kibathi.

Kibathi, who is based at Chima camp in Nyahururu and a form two student at Kurashiki High school in Japan, said that he just arrived last week in the country for the trials.

“I wanted to give it another shot after emerging in eighth last year. I am happy for the victory. I know Ethiopians will be our main threat but we shall work hard in training,” said Kibathi.

Athletics Kenya will definitely have a headache in picking the second athlete for the world event after world under-20 defending champion Benson Kiplagat withdrew with the five laps to go.