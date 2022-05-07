Kenyan champs Were, Chege show their might at Kip Keino Classic

National 400m hurdles champions Wiseman Were and Jane Chege are this year’s Absa Kip Keino Classic 400m hurdles men and women’s winners.

Were clocked 50.10 seconds to win the men’s race, beating William Mbevi and John Gikonyo to second and third places in 50.62 and 51.75 respectively.

Chege led from the start, clocking 59.95 seconds to triumph and see off Diana Chebet to second place in 1:00.41 as Agnes Ngumbi came third in 1:01.29.

“I had prepared well though I had done so many races and my recovery was not good. I am still happy with the victory,” said Were

“My progress towards the Africa Senior Championships is steady and well. I'm looking forward to good competition.”