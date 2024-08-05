Kenya's Mary Moraa bags bronze in 800m

World 800metres champion Mary Moraa Monday has settled for Olympics bronze after finishing third in two-lap race at the Stade de France.

Moraa, who was aiming to become the second Kenyan to own the women’s 800m Olympics title, went head-on with Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson in the last 200metres.

However, it was Hodgkinson, the 2022 and 2023 world 800m champion that put her spikes firmly on the purple tartan track to win in 1:56.72.