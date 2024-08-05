Kenya's Mary Moraa bags bronze in 800m

Keely Hodgkinson of Britain in action before going on to win gold ahead of silver medallist Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia and bronze medallist Mary Moraa of Kenya at the Stade de France on August 5, 2024.

Photo credit: Dylan Martinez | Reuters

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Reporter

NMG Sport

What you need to know:

World 800metres champion Mary Moraa Monday has settled for Olympics bronze after finishing third in two-lap race at the Stade de France.

Moraa, who was aiming to become the second Kenyan to own the women’s 800m Olympics title, went head-on with Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson in the last 200metres.

However, it was Hodgkinson, the 2022 and 2023 world 800m champion that put her spikes firmly on the purple tartan track to win in 1:56.72.

Ethiopian Tsige Duguma zoomed past Moraa to claim silver in a personal best of 1:57.15 as the Kenyan, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion and 2022 world bronze medallist, came third in 1:57.42.

