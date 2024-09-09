Scholarship scandal: Nakuru court orders arrest of Governor Jonathan Bii, his ex-deputy John Barorot

A Nakuru court has ordered the arrest of Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and his former deputy John Barorot for failing to appear in court to testify in the Sh1 billion Finland education scholarship scandal.

Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege ordered for the arrest of five people including the two who had been bonded by the prosecution to appear in court but failed.

The three others include Hillary Ruto, Stephen Lel and Edwin Lel. The court further issued summons for two witnesses including Mercy Tarus and Dr Joel Koech.

The witnesses were to testify against Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago alongside Joshua Lelei and Meshack Rono who are charged with misappropriating sh1 billion meant for the overseas education scholarship for needy children.

Prosecutor Angeline Chinga informed the court that the witnesses had been formally notified but failed to attend.

“All five witnesses had been bonded to appear but none of them was present. We request an adjournment until tomorrow when they will present themselves,” said Ms Chinga, explaining the prosecution's unpreparedness.

However, the defence team, led by Stephen Kibungei, opposed the adjournment while accusing the prosecution of delaying the trial. He argued that his clients were incurring significant expenses by attending court while the prosecution repeatedly fails to bring witnesses.

“If they are not ready, they should say so,” said Mr Kibungei.