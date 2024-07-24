Finland scandal: 'Hidden fees jeopardised scholarship programme'

A witness in the Sh1.1 billion Finland education scholarship case against Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago has told a Nakuru court that hidden fees jeopardised the sustainability of the programme.

The additional fees made it impossible for students to continue their programmes as parents struggled to meet the unexpected costs.

Ms Salina Cherono, a county official whose son had secured a scholarship, testified that she had paid Sh918,000 to the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund from a bank loan.

Her son, who was supposed to study nursing at Laurea University in Finland, had to complete a three-month pathway course at the Rift Valley Technical Training Institute in Eldoret, which included Finnish language classes and other preparatory skills.

“My son, along with others, was taught Finnish Language along with other skills to ensure his studies in Finland went smooth," said Ms Cherono.

The course was not initially included in the fee structure.

Ms Cherono was later asked to pay an additional Sh160,000 for visa and insurance costs, which she did on May 17, 2023.

After waiting a year for her son to travel, she tried to withdraw from the programme and get a refund of about Sh997,000. But the fund informed her that she needed to pay an additional Sh541,000 to facilitate her son's travel.

Another parent, Chebochok Kosgei, testified that he paid Sh1.177 million for his daughter's education, but was later asked to pay the Sh541,000 'Pathway course fees'. Losing faith in the programme, he decided to withdraw from it.

"I lost faith in the programme after I was asked to pay the extra fees, so I decided to withdraw from it, but I have never received my refund," said Mr Kosgei.

Senator Mandago, along with county officials Joshua Lelei and Meshack Rono, is charged with conspiracy to steal Sh1.1 billion meant for the Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education Programme.