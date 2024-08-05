Kenya's Beatrice Chebet wins 5,000m gold, Faith Kipyegon's silver reinstated

World cross country and 5km champion Beatrice Chebet of Kenya is the new Olympic Games 5,000metres champion.

Chebet, the current 10,000m world record holder, waylaid the world 5,000m champion Faith Kipyegon with 60m to go to win the 5,000m in 14 minutes and 28.56 seconds on Monday at the Stade de France.

Beatrice Chebet of Kenya celebrates as she crosses the line to win gold in the 5000m on August 5, 2024. Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Kipyegon, the reigning Olympic 1,500m champion who was disqualified for lane infringement after finishing second, had her medal reinstated after a successful appeal.

Defending champion Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands, who benefited to claim silver in 14:30.61, downgraded to bronze.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates winning silver with gold medallist Faith Kipyegon of Kenya in the women's 5,000m final at the Stade de France on August 5, 2024. Photo credit: Sarah Meyssonnier | Reuters

Nadia Battocletti from Italy finished ahead of Kenya’s Margaret Chelimo in a National Record time of 14:31.64. Chelimo, the 2019 world 5,000m silver medallist, would finish fifth in 14:32.23.

Chebet hugged and cheered Kipyegon as the pair donned Kenyan flags to wild cheers from the packed house at the Stade de France.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya clashes with Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia during the women's 5,000m final at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 05, 2024.



Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group