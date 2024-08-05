Emotional roller coaster as Faith Kipyegon disqualified, then reinstated

In Paris

In a night of high drama in the Stade de France, Kenya’s golden girl Faith Kipyegon rode a roller coaster of emotions at the Paris Olympic Games, first settling for silver in the 5,000 metres, then having her medal cancelled for “obstructing” Ethiopian nemesis Gudaf Tsegay in the charged final, before winning the silverware back following a heated Kenyan appeal.

Beatrice Chebet, Kipyegon’s heir-apparent, had hit bookmakers for a six when she stunned the decorated Kipyegon with 50 metres to go, outsprinting the multiple World and Olympic champion to bag Kenya’s first gold medal at these Games with a time of 14 minutes, 28.56 seconds.

A weeping Faith Kipyegon is led through the media mixed zone, distraught after having been stripped of her 5,000 metres silver medal. The decision was later overturned after Kenya appealed. Photo credit: Photo | Elias Makori

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan - entered in the 5,000m, 10,000m, and the marathon at these Games - finished third behind Kipyegon as Italy’s Nadia Battocletti came home fourth.

Organisers then announced that Kipyegon had been disqualified for “obstructing” Tsegay, and Sifan elevated to silver, triggering a simultaneous protest by Athletics Kenya officials led by Team Manager Peter Angwenyi, coach Bernard Ouma and the Athletes Representative at Athletics Kenya, Milcah Chemos, a former steeplechase world champion.

Kipyegon broke down and cut short her media interviews at the media mixed zone as news of her disqualification came through.

Mary Moraa, who won bronze in the 800m final that followed the 5,000m drama, also broke down upon learning Kipyegon’s fate.

But the tears of sorrow turned into tears of joy when news filtered through that Kipyegon had been reinstated shortly before midnight local time.

Kipyegon is doubling in the 5,000m and her 1,500m specialty and is lined up for the 1,500m qualifying round on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Chebet remains on course for a golden double as she is also entered in the 10,000m whose final is on Friday night.

Chebet, from Londiani in Kericho County, holds the 10,000m world record at 28 minutes, 54.14 seconds that she set at the Eugene Diamond League meeting in the USA in May this year.

Meanwhile, Dutchwoman Sifan said Kipyegon deserved the silver medal, noting that she was happy to settle for bronze behind the Kenyans.

“I am really happy that Faith gets her medal back, Faith deserves her silver medal,” she said at a midnight press conference.

“I don’t really feel like I really deserved the silver, I don’t wish for medals I did not win.