Ferdinand Omanyala speaks after Paris Olympics exit

Africa and Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion, Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, on Monday spoke for the first time after his disappointing exit at the Paris Olympic Games.

Omanyala assured fans that it is not the end of him after being bundled out at the semi-final stage at the Olympic Games for the second time on Sunday night.

“Whatever you’re facing right now—it’s not the end of your story. God is with you and always will be,” said Omanyala, who boasts of the Africa 100m record hold of 9.77sec from his second-place finish at the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour.

“Thank you to everyone who believes that the Kenyan sprint story will never be the same again,” signed off Omanyala on his social media pages on Tuesday.

— Ferdinand Omurwa OMANYALA M.B.S,O.G.W (@Ferdiomanyala) August 5, 2024

Omanyala, 28, finished second-last in 10.08 seconds in the semi-final. This is the same time he clocked winning his heat in round one to reach the semi-finals.

Omanyala went into the Paris 2024 Olympics as the second fastest man this year with 9.79sec, behind Jamaican Kishane Thompson (9.77) but did not live up to the expectations.