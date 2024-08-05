Kenyan trio through to 3,000m steeplechase final
What you need to know:
Kenya’s 3,000metres steeplechase trio Simon Koech, Abraham, Kibiwott and Amos Serem will compete in the final of the water and barrier race on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics.
Serem, the 2022 world under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion, kept the country nervously waiting before sailing through after a successful appeal.
Serem was nudged on the inside lane to miss the water jump, but went back for the jump to finish sixth in 8:18.41 during the first heat won by defending champion Soufiane El Bakkali in 8:17.90 on Monday at the Stade de France.
Kibiwott, the Commonwealth Games champion, overcame a nervy last lap to finish third in the second heat in 8:12.02 with another Moroccan Mohamed Tindouft calling the shots in a personal best of 8:10.62.
Koech, the 2023 Diamond League Trophy winner, secured third place in 8:24.95 in the third heat where reigning 3,000m steeplechase world record holder, Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia, won in 8:23.89.
The Kenyans will be hoping to recapture the title they lost to El Bakkali at the 202o Tokyo Olympic Games. Kenya had held the crown for 32 years.