Kenyan trio through to 3,000m steeplechase final

Kenya’s 3,000metres steeplechase trio Simon Koech, Abraham, Kibiwott and Amos Serem will compete in the final of the water and barrier race on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics.

Serem, the 2022 world under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion, kept the country nervously waiting before sailing through after a successful appeal.

Serem was nudged on the inside lane to miss the water jump, but went back for the jump to finish sixth in 8:18.41 during the first heat won by defending champion Soufiane El Bakkali in 8:17.90 on Monday at the Stade de France.

Kibiwott, the Commonwealth Games champion, overcame a nervy last lap to finish third in the second heat in 8:12.02 with another Moroccan Mohamed Tindouft calling the shots in a personal best of 8:10.62.

Amos Serem of Kenya (centre) in action during heat 1 of the Men's 3000m Steeplechase at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 05, 2024.

Amos Serem of Kenya in action during heat 1 of the Men's 3000m Steeplechase at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 05, 2024.



Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Koech, the 2023 Diamond League Trophy winner, secured third place in 8:24.95 in the third heat where reigning 3,000m steeplechase world record holder, Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia, won in 8:23.89.

Simon Koech of Kenya (left) competes in the men's 3,000m steeplechase race at the Stade de France on August 5, 2024.