Chepkoech, Cherotich through to 3,000m Steeplechase final

The 3,000m steeplechase world record holder, Beatrice Chepkoech and World under-20 champion Faith Cherotich of Kenya are through to the 3,000m Steeplechase final at the Paris Olympic Games.

Chepkoech, the 2019 world 3,000m steeplechase champion, who is eying her maiden Olympic medal, blew away the field, winning the third heat in nine minutes and 13.56 seconds in Sunday at the Stade de France.

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech competes during the Women's 3000m Steeplechase heats at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 04, 2024.





Photo credit: Dylan Martinez | Reuters

Cherotich eased home in second place in the first heat in 9:10.57, just behind the defending champion Peruth Chemutai from Uganda by 0.06 seconds.

The 20-year-old Cherotich, who is the world 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist, is making her debut at the Olympics.

Peruth Chemutai of Uganda (second right) crosses the line to win heat 1 of the women's 3,000m Steeplecahse ahead of second place Faith Cherotich of Kenya (second left) and third place Gesa Felicitas Krause of Germany at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 04, 2024.



Photo credit: Sarah Meyssonnier | Reuters

Kenyan-born Wilfred Yavi of Bahrain, who is the reigning world 3,000m steeplechase champion, easily put away the second heat 9:15.11 as Kenya’s Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion, Jackline Chepkoech, failed the test after finishing last in 9:35.56.

Kenya's Jackline Chepkoech competes in the women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 04, 2024.



Photo credit: Alina Smutko | Reuters

The final will be held on Tuesday. Paris marks the fifth time women's steeplechase is being held at the Olympics with Kenya eying its first victory after winning two silver and two bronze medals.