Chepkoech, Cherotich through to 3,000m Steeplechase final
What you need to know:
The 3,000m steeplechase world record holder, Beatrice Chepkoech and World under-20 champion Faith Cherotich of Kenya are through to the 3,000m Steeplechase final at the Paris Olympic Games.
Chepkoech, the 2019 world 3,000m steeplechase champion, who is eying her maiden Olympic medal, blew away the field, winning the third heat in nine minutes and 13.56 seconds in Sunday at the Stade de France.
Cherotich eased home in second place in the first heat in 9:10.57, just behind the defending champion Peruth Chemutai from Uganda by 0.06 seconds.
The 20-year-old Cherotich, who is the world 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist, is making her debut at the Olympics.
Kenyan-born Wilfred Yavi of Bahrain, who is the reigning world 3,000m steeplechase champion, easily put away the second heat 9:15.11 as Kenya’s Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion, Jackline Chepkoech, failed the test after finishing last in 9:35.56.
The final will be held on Tuesday. Paris marks the fifth time women's steeplechase is being held at the Olympics with Kenya eying its first victory after winning two silver and two bronze medals.
Eunice Jepkorir claimed silver in the 2018 showpiece in Beijing with Hyvin Kiyeng going for a similar medal in 2016 Rio. Milcah Chemos and Kiyeng settled for bronze in 2012 London and 2020 Tokyo respectively.