Were qualifies for 400m hurdles semis on Olympics debut

Kenya’s Wiseman Were on Monday qualifed for the men's 400m hurdles semi-finals on his Olympics debut.

Were, the 2022 Africa bronze medallist, settled fourth in heat four in 48.58 to sail through to the semi-final, avoiding the Repechage round.

World under-20 bronze medallist Roshawn Clarke from Jamaica won the heat in 48.17 as the top six qualified for the semis.

Wiseman Were Mukhobe of Kenya crosses the line to finish fifth in heat 4 of the 400m hurdles at the Stade de France on August 5, 2024.

Photo credit: Phil Noble | Reuters

Defending champion Karsten Warholm of Norway, who set a world record at the 202 Tokyo Olympics in 45.94, put away the second heat in 47.57 as Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Benjamin Rai of US won the first heat in 48.82.

Estonia’s Rasmus Magi clocked 48.62 to reign supreme in the third heat, while Malik James-King from Jamaica turned on 48.21 to take the fifth and last heat.