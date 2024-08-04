Kenya's Omanyala fails to reach 100m final

Africa and Commonwealth Games 100metres champion, Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya is out if contention for the Olympic medals.

Omanyala’s hopes of reaching the medal bracket went up in smoke after he finished eighth in the third and final semi-final heat in 10.08 seconds on Sunday at the Stade de France.

Jamaica's Kishane Thompson, who is the fastest man over the distance this season, won the heat in 9.80 seconds as the 2022 world champion Fred Kerley from United States of America clocked 9.84 for second place to also qualify for the final.

Former Africa and Commonwealth Games 100m champion, Akani Simbine, from South Africa and world 100m silver medallist Letsile Tebogo stormed the final.

Simbine edged out Tebogo to second place to put away the 100m second semi-final in 9.87 against 9.81.

Seville Oblique from Jamaica took off the blocks superbly, winning the first 100metres semi-final in a personal best of 9.81 seconds, beating world 100m champion Noah Lyles from United States of America to second place in 9.83.

Both stormed the final scheduled for 10.50pm on Sunday.

Ekwam's nightmare

Elsewhere, Zablon Ekwam from Kenya had a debut to forget in the 400m.

Ekwam blasted off the blocks in lane six of the sixth heat strong to lead the race until he pulled a right leg hamstring, before tumbling to the purple track at the Stade de France.

Zablon Ekhal Ekwam of Kenya reacts after falling during heat 6 of the - Men's 400m at thr Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 04, 2024. Photo credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel | Reuters

His dream of breaking his own national record of 44.69 seconds and perhaps reaching the semi-final went up in smoke as Charles Dobson from Great Britain won the sixth and last in 44.96.

The 2012 London Olympics 400m champion Kiran James from Grenada qualified for the semi-finals with a fifth heat victory of 44.78.

Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga put away the third heat in 44.56 as Americans Michael Norman (44.10) and Quincy Hall (44.28) won the first and fourth heats.