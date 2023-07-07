Kenya's long distance running great Chebet dies

The athletics fraternity was on Friday thrown into mourning following the death of former Boston Marathon champion Joseph Chebet.

Joseph, who won the Boston and New York Marathon titles in 1999, died on Friday at 3am after shirt illness. He clocked 2:09.52 for victory in Boston in 99 and 2:09.14 when winning the New York title the same year.

His brother, Ben Chebet, said the former athlete had been hospitalised for three days at the Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County before he passed on.

In 1998, he lost the Boston Marathon title by three seconds to his compatriot Moses Tanui before coming second once again at the New York Marathon the same year in a race won by John Kagwe.

Joseph also won the 2003 Vienna Marathon in 2:14.49.

After retirement, Joseph ventured into farming in his home in Kapyego, Elgeyo Marakwet County until his demise on Friday aged 53.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei said Chebet was one of the hard working athletes who brought fame to the country late 90s and early 2000 in the road races.

“We have lost an icon. He was one of the legends who brought fame to our country. I want to send my condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and athletics fraternity for their loss,” said Tuwei in a statement.

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui has good memories of their battle when they competed in 1998 saying that Joseph was a real fighter.