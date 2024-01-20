Kasait wins maiden Prisons cross country title

World 5 kilometres silver medallist Lilian Kasait and guest runner Brian Kiptoo are the winners of this year's Kenya Prisons Service Cross Country Championships.

Kasait, the African Games and Kenya Prisons 5,000m champion, obliterated the field and challenging course to win her maiden Prisons cross country title.

Kasait, the 2017 World Cross Country Championships silver medallist, who was competing for Western, clocked 34 minutes and 50.0 seconds to triumph and send a warning to rivals ahead of the busy 2024 season.

Kasait, 26, edged out the 2020 champion Loice Chemining from Prisons Headquarters (PHQ) to second place in 35:44 50 as the 2022 Africa 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Caren Chebet came third in 36:56 70.

Muddy course

The championships were staged at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru, Kiambu on Saturday.

"The race was tough owing to the muddy course but it good to finally win Prisons title," said Kasait, who expressed her desire to represent Kenya at major championships this year.

If all goes well, Kasait would like to represent Kenya for the third time at the World Cross Country Championships due for March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia.

After claiming silver at the 2017 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Uganda, Kasait settled 12th during the 2019 edition in Arhus, Denmark.

Kasait also targets her maiden Olympic Games appearance at this year's Summer Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11 in the French capital, Paris.

However, Kasait has kept her options open as far as her African Games title defence is concerned.

African Games are scheduled for March 8 to 23 in Accra, Ghana.

"The African Games will be too close if I am to qualify for the World Cross Country Championships...I will sit down with my coaches to decide but the world event is more prestigious and it's my desire to upgrade to gold," said Kasait, who's handled by Joseph Cheromei and Nicole Gabriel.

"I want to see if I will secure a place at the African Games before eying a place at the Paris Olympics," said Chebet, the 2019 Africa Under-20 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist. "This forms part of my steeplechase preparations."

Guest athlete Brian Kiptoo wins senior men's 10km race during Kenya Prisons Service Cross Country Championships at Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru, Kiambu on January 20, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

It was a three-horse battle pitting Kiptoo and two other guest athletes Isaac Lasoi and Alex Nzioka.

But cheered by among others Commissioner General of Prisons, John Warioba and World Athletics Vice President Jack Tuwei, Kiptoo asserted his prowess, to stick to the lead in the last two laps and clinch victory.

Kiptoo, who finished seventh last year, clocked 32:20.20 to reign supreme, beating Lasoi and Nzioka to second and third in 32:26.90 and 32:49.60 respectively.

"I have competed here many times without winning but it's a great day for me. I didn't expect to win...this is a surprise to me," said the Ngong-based Kiptoo, who yearns to get the ticket to the world cross country Championships.

Kiptoo also hopes that the performance will also help him get absorbed at Kenya Prisons Service.