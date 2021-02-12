Kibiwott Kandie
Kandie, Kamworor renew rivalry at Kenya Cross Country trials

What you need to know:

  • Reigning Kenya champion Kandie, the form athlete of the moment, clashes with 2018 champ Kamworor, and 2019 winner Kirui in attractive looking senior men’s 10km field
  • Athletics enthusiasts could not have asked for a better cast with Kandie, who is eying his second title, laying the gauntlet down against former champions Geoffrey Kamworor, Bedan Karoki and Amos Kirui
  • Already, pundits are putting their bets on Kandie by virtue of his current form, having posted awesome times in half marathon last year on his way to winning his third KDF title on January 29
  • Kamworor, who missed to defend his world half marathon crown, signaled his return to win his eighth Kenya Police title on January 29 after staying out for eight months following a road accident


The battle lines have been drawn.

