Kandie, Kamworor renew rivalry at Kenya Cross Country trials

The battle lines have been drawn.

Defending champion Kibiwott Kandie from Kenya Defence Forces goes head-to-head with three former champions in the sumptuous men’s 10km field at the Lotto National Cross Country Championships today at the Ngong Racecourse. in Nairobi.

Athletics enthusiasts could not have asked for a better cast with Kandie intent on retaining his title against the formidable challenge of former champions Geoffrey Kamworor, Bedan Karoki and Amos Kirui.

Fresh from retaining his KDF crown, the in-form Kandie is surely the man of the moment.

He is coming hot on the heels of his silver medal exploits at the World Half Marathon in Gdynia, Poland and half marathon world-breaking feat in Valencia.

Adding spice to Saturday’s showdown are events of last year’s event at the same venue.

Kandie won that national title in controversial circumstances.

The route marshals inexplicably failed to open the tape for Kamworor to pass through on the home stretch.

At that point the man of all surfaces was way ahead of the chasing pack but the opportunity to seal a hat-trick after previous victories in 2016 and 2018 went up in smoke.

By the time Kamworor was directed back to the right route, Kandie, who was lying second, was already galloping to the finishing line to hand KDF their first title in 17 year.

That officials could commit such a mistake was unfathomable to Kamworor who went on to finish in second place in a race he surely knows deep in his heart he had won, or could have won hands down.

Today presents an opportunity for the two to put matters to rest with a “clean” win for the best mad on the day.

Already, pundits are putting their bets on Kandie by virtue of his current form, having posted fast times in half marathon last year on his way to winning his third KDF title on January 29.

Kandie was one of the bright stars for Kenya in a Covid-19 ravaged season breaking the world half marathon record with a stunning time of 57:32 on December 6.

However, Kamworor, did not defend his world half marathon crown after a freak road accident, signalled his return to winning wass with his eighth Kenya Police title on January 29 after staying out for eight months following the accident that injured his leg.

Japan-based Karoki, who claimed the national title in 2012, 2014 and 2015, won the Central Region last weekend to fire warning shots he is a potent force in the sport.

Same with Kirui, the 2019 champion, who finished second in South Rift setting the stage for an explosive affair.

The South Rift race winner Edwin Bett could also be a man to watch.

“Praying to God to help me deliver a clean win this time around. I have trained today in Nairobi and the weather looks cool. I am ready come rain or shine. Victory will depend on how someone prepared,” said Kandie.

“It’s a strong field but we have met before and know each other well. It has rained in Nairobi but one should always be prepared for any eventualities in such a race,” said Kamworor.

Also to watch out for are Jacob Krop and Daniel Simiu from North Rift, Charles Mneria, the three-time Kenya Prisons champion, Nickson Lesiyia from Southern, Naibei Kiplimo (Nairobi and Phanuel Mkungo (Coast).

The women’s race should be a captivating one as well with defending champion Sheila Chelangat from Police hoping to crack the codes again against two former champions Alice Aprot (2016) from Prisons and North Rift’s Irene Cheptai (2017).

World cross country champion Hellen Obiri, who won her fifth KDF title two weeks ago, has opted to compete in mixed relay, leaving the battle to Chelangat, Aprot and Cheptai as the front runners.

The women’s race also has Rosemary Wanjiru, who is fresh from winning the Prisons event, world cross country under-20 champion Beatrice Chebet (South Rift) and Sandra Chebet (Nairobi).

Action begins at 8:15am with girls’ under-18 5km.

Entry is free of charge and fans have been urged to attend by Athletics Kenya. AK have said Covid-19 health protocols will be observed.