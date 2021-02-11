Irene Cheptai wins the senior women's 8km race at World Cross Country Championships in Uganda
Cheptai seeks redemption at National Cross Country trials

By  Ayumba Ayodi

  • Cheptai would take a maternity break before making a comeback in 2019 to combine road racing and track without major success with a hip injury complicating things for her
  • Cheptai, who is training in Iten under coach Barnaba Chirchir, will face three other athletes, who have once won the senior women’s title before
  • Hellen Obiri (Kenya Defence Forces), who won the 2019 title on her way to capturing the world cross country title the same year, has opted to compete in mixed relay events


Twenty-nine-year old Irene Cheptai took both the local and international scene by storm in 2017.

