Japan-based Karoki in town, eyes fourth national title

Three-time Kenya champion Bedan Karoki is back in the country to try and recapture the National Cross Country Championships title on Saturday.

At the same time, another former national champion Hellen Obiri, who is also the Kenya Defence Forces champion, will not seek to reclaim senior women's 10km title but instead, will represent the soldiers in the universal relay event.

The 30-year-old Karoki, who arrived in the country on Monday from his base in Japan, said he is in good shape and ready to rumble at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.

Karoki, the 2015 World Cross Country Championships silver medallist, won the national title in 2012 before capturing the crown back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

Part of field

He was part of the field that was to participate at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon that was scheduled for February 19 in the United Arab Emirates but the event has since been called off because of Covid-19.

"With RAK Half Marathon having been cancelled I thought it wise to return home and for use we should expect a fine field at the nationals,” said Karoki. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Karoki competed in three 10,000m race and two 5,000m races last year. He won Central Region cross country senior men last Saturday.

“My body feels great having clocked 27:15.91, 27:08.92 and 27:02.80 respectively in 10,000m races last year,” said Karoki, who will represent Central Region team that also has Paul Mutero, Moses Koech, Ronald Kirui, Emmanuel Kiprop and Emmanuel Kemboi.

Karoki, who has expressed his interest in earning a ticket in Kenya's 10,000m team for Tokyo Olympic Games, faces a tough battle especially from Kenya Police Service and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) athletes.

sayodi@ke.nationmedia.com