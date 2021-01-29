Kamworor emphatic in return, retains Police Cross Country title

Geoffrey Kamworor is back.

Kamworor, the former World half marathon champion and half marathon World record holder, easily destroyed his rivals with his front-running style to retain men's 10km title at the Kenya Police Service Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Ngong Racecourse.

That saw Kamworor, who was competing for the first time in almost one year, seal his record eighth victory at the Police event.

Besides the coronavirus lockdown, a nasty road accident in June last year in Eldoret saw Kamworor, who is also the two-time World Cross Country champion, miss out on defending his World Half Marathon title.

Representing Western, Kamworor gradually build his lead from the gun to win in 29 minutes and 22.3 seconds and beat Josphat Kiprotich from CIPU and General Service Unit's (GSU) Casinos Masinde to second and third places in 29:52.6 and 30:13.0.

"It's a great day for me since I came here with determination and hopes especially after a terrible period last year. The accident I got in June worsened things after the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown," said Kamworor.

"I was out of training for six month but I gradually picked for today's race where i feel fine hence a good sign for a great season ahead."

Kamworor, who is not sure if he will compete at the National Cross Country Championships due February 15, indicated that his next focus is the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon planned for February 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

"My ultimate target this year is the Olympic 10,000m title. I want to declare that I am fully in that race," said Kamworor.