Kales, Jepkosgei win inaugural Lake Olbolosat half marathon

Enos Kales and Winnie Jepkosgei are the champions of the inaugural Lake Olbolosat half marathon held on Sunday in Nyandarua County.

Kales, who hails from Kapenguria in West Pokot County won the men's race in 1:06:15 followed by Amos Mitei who clocked 1:06:43 while Nicholas Kilimo was third in 1:06:45.

Speaking after the race, Kales who walked home with Sh200,000 prize money said the course was hilly making it tough at the beginning of the race.

“Today’s race was very competitive and hard at the start. I had to let them run first then I followed them. The course was hilly and muddy so I had to relax and luckily I became the winner,” he said.

Enos Kales crosses the finish line to win the inaugural Lake Olbolosat half marathon held in Nyandarua County on November 26, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

In the women's race, winner Jepkosgei clocked 1:14:39 ahead of Vivian Jerotich who finished second in 1:14:55 with Beatrice Chepkemoi coming third in 1:16:44.

Jepkosgei, who trains in Iten could not hide her joy after winning the race. “I am so happy. It feels good to win the race," said the 25-year-old athlete.

In the men's 10km race, Samuel Njihia won in 28:24 while Ernest Kiprotich came second in 28:56. Nehemiah Kipyegon finished third in 28:59.

In the women's 10km race, Faith Chepkoech claimed victory after clocking 32:31, Naomi Chepng'eno came second in 32:47 while Virginia Nyambura finished third in 33:05.

Athletes take part in the inaugural Lake Olbolosat half marathon held in Nyandarua County on November 26, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

Nyandarua Governor Moses Kiarie Badilisha said the aim of the race was to promote sports and tourism in the county and save Lake Olbolosat

He said that the funds raised through the marathon will be used in the restoration and conservation of the lake.

Kiarie asked the government to gazette the lake as a National Reserve so that it can benefit residents.

He challenged the Kenya Kwanza government to chip in and erect a fence around the Lake to avert loss of lives and destruction from wild animals especially during the drought season.

“Our objective is to reclaim and conserve the only highland lake in the region. We have adopted the marathon to be an annual event. We want Nyandarua to be a county that attracts tourists,” said the county boss.

“We have over 1000 hippopotamuses, when we experience drought they move to people's homes and farms causing destructions. People have been left poor due to the human-wildlife conflict,” he added.