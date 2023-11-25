Kimeli, Anyango conquer Iten Cross Country course

Nicholas Kimeli and Immaculate Anyango are the winners of the 5th Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships held at Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet Saturday.

Kimeli crossed the line in 30:05.0 ahead Weldon Lagat who clocked 30:13.6 while Asbel Kiprop finished third in 30:17.9 to mark the end of the AK meets.

Anyango crossed the line in 33:22.5 with Betty Jepkemoi coming in second in 34:19.0 with Deborah Samum sealing the podium positions in 35:08.2.

Next up will be the county cross country championships which will then pave the way for the regional meets.

Athletes will no doubt be using the races to prepare for the World Athletics Gold Tour Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Championships to be held in Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on February 3 and the World Cross Country Championships on March 30, in Belgrade, Serbia.

Kimeli, a member of Global Sports Communications, said he will now shift his focus to the national trials for the world cross country.