Joshua Barno

Joshua Barno: The athlete who rose to lead military parade during Kenya’s 1964 Jamhuri

Joshua Barno, who was the commander of the first parade marking Kenya’s transition to a republic in 1964, holds a photo of athletes who participated in the Vancouver Commonwealth Games, Canada. He died last Thursday and will be buried on March 20.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Barnabas Bii

What you need to know:

  • Barno died while receiving treatment at Moi Barracks, Eldoret.
  • The family appeals to the government to give Barno a fitting send-off for his role as an athlete and in the military.
  • Barno was in charge of the military parade on the night the British Union Jack was brought down.

