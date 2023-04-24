'I just collapsed': Kipruto discharged from London hospital

The 2022 London Marathon champion Amos Kipruto has been discharged from a London Hospital after he collapsed in the final kilometres of the London Marathon on Sunday.

At the same time, Kenya Airways that partnered with Nation Media Group for the London Marathon, will fly home the Kenyan athletes.

The KQ plane carrying the athletes is expected to touch down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday at 5am from London.

Kipruto said he has been treated, was feeling much better and ready to travel with the rest of the Kenyan athletes back home on Monday evening.

Kipruto, the 2019 world marathon champion, disclosed that he collapsed with two kilometres to the end when he suffered muscle cramp lactic acid.

"All was well until after 22 kilometres when I started to experience some stomach pains and muscle crump as the rains hit us. I decided not to take water as I pushed on," said Kipruto, adding that they were going for a possible podium sweep before the unexpected happened.

"At times someone's health is more important than anything else. I really wanted to retain the title but fate has its own way...I just collapsed," explained Kipruto, who plans to take a rest before planning his next race.

Kipruto took his time to congratulate the new London Marathon champion Kelvin Kiptum and Geoffrey Kamworor for finishing second.

"What is important is that the title remained home and I thank God for that and the opportunity to get to compete in London again," said Kipruto, who also thanked Kenyans for their endearing support.

"He is better now after spending all the day in hospital. He experienced some abdominal pains and fainted around 40km," said Kipruto's coach Claudio Berardelli. "Marathon can be brutal at times."

Berardelli said his athletes will soon return stronger and better.

Kiptum set a new course record in London when he covered the second half in 59 minutes and 45 seconds to win in two hours, one minute and 25 seconds to miss the world record my 18 seconds.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge held the course record of 2:03:37 set in 2019 and also holds the world record of 2:01:09 achieved at last year's Berlin Marathon.

Three times world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor settled second on return from injury in 2:04:23 as world marathon champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia claimed the last podium place in 2:04:59.

Muscle cramps lactic acid in athletics occurs when a muscle is not able to relax properly or when it becomes irritated by the build up of lactic acid.

Dehydration can worsen both of these problems.

When exercising or running, the body uses oxygen to break down glucose for energy.

When you do intense running one may not have enough oxygen available hence the body creates a substance called lactate or lactic acid.

As Kipruto failed to defend his title, a left leg hamstring injury saw the women's world record holder Brigid Kosgei, who won in London in 2019 and 2020, limp out with less than four minutes into the race.

"I have battled a series of injuries since I claimed silver at Tokyo Olympics in 2021," said Kosgei, who had a lower back problem fixed before a right leg hamstring crept in.

"I had resumed training only for my left leg hamstring to strike. I thought I would push on to finish but the chilly and rainy conditions in London made it worse," said Kosgei. "Just warming up for the race proved a challenge, perhaps I could have managed in warm conditions."

Kosgei, who won in Chicago in 2018 and 2019 and in Tokyo in 2021, said she will take a break for the injury to heal completely, hoping that she will recover on time for next year's Paris Olympic Games.

It was Kosgei's ninth World Marathon Majors appearance since her debut with an eighth place finish in 2017 Boston Marathon.

"I will let my doctor assess the injury fully and advise accordingly," said Kosgei.

Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir was the only Kenyan to finish on the podium, claiming third position in 2:28:38.