Kiptum wins London Marathon in second-fastest time in history

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum Sunday rewrote history books when he smashed the London Marathon course record, winning this year’s race in two hours, one minute and 25 seconds.

Kiptum, who missed the world record by 18 seconds, is now the second fastest man in marathon history after beating Eliud Kipchoge’s course record of 2:02:37 set in 2019.

Kiptum’s time comes second behind compatriot Eliud Kipchoge, whose world record time is 2:01:09.

Kelvin Kiptum speaks to journalists after winning the men's London Marathon on April 23,2 023. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Defending champion Amos Kipruto, Valencia Marathon champion Kelvin Kiptum and Geoffrey Kawmoror, Ethiopians Birhanu Legese, world champion Tamirat Tola and the fastest man in the pack, Kenenisa Bekele, crossed 10km in 29:12.

The pack of nine athletes led by Kiptum went past 15km in 43:51 and 20km in 58:31 before they hit the halfway mark in 1:01:40 as Bekele started to fall away from the pack.

Kiptum took eight athletes including Kipruto and Kamworor through 25km in 1:12:53.

