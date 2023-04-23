‘My throat was burning:’ Kiptum on maiden London win

Freshly-minted London Marathon champion, Kelvin Kiptum, has revealed that he missed a water station at the 30th kilometre mark and, with his throat burning, he employed searing pace as he ran off to the next station, thereby propelling himself to victory in the streets of the British capital.

“I had not planned to break off (from the rest of the competitors) at the 30 kilometre mark. I missed my water bottle at the water station, and I decided to run faster to the next station because my throat was burning,” the 23-year-old Kiptum, who was making his debut in the World Marathon Majors, told Nation Sport at the finish line.

Kiptum went to London as the third fastest man in the history of the marathon, and left as the second fastest only behind Eliud Kipchoge, prompting comparisons with the world marathon record holder.

His surge to the next water station to quench his thirst yesterday after missing the 30km station with 12 kilometres to go propelled the 23-year-old to a course record in London Marathon, something that was least expected in the poor weather forecast.

He blew away the field to win in the British capital in two hours, one minute and 25 seconds yesterday, the second fastest time ever in the history of the marathon.

Not only did Kiptum smash Kipchoge’s course record of 2:02:37 set in 2019 but he also came closer to beating Kipchoge’s world marathon record, only falling short by 18 seconds.

And what a time for Kiptum to win when many think Kipchoge’s reign could be nearing the end with a sixth place finish in Boston Marathon last Monday as legendary Ethiopian athlete Kenenisa Bekele wobbled through the London streets.

Kiptum, who runs under Golazo Management, edged out three-time world half marathon champion, Geoffrey Kamworor, who was returning from a nagging injury, to second place but in personal best 2:04:23, beating previous time by one minute.

World marathon champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia came third in 2:04:59.

Kiptum and Kamworor now hope that their performances speak for themselves ahead of Team Kenya naming for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27, this year in Budapest, Hungary.

Kiptum, who went into London as third fastest man in marathon history after Kipchoge (2:01:09) and Kenenisa Bekele (2:01:41), ran the second half of the race in 59:45, the fastest ever in London.

“I didn’t realise that I had gone under two hours and two minutes after crossing the linor that I had ran the fastest second half ever. It’s quite an incredible performance,” Kiptum said.

“We ran the first half of the race under rains and strong head winds but the following half looked better.” said Kiptum.

“We had been forewarned about the showers and my target was to run perhaps sub-04 or sub-03, not another sub-2:02,” said Kiptum, adding that the world record was not in his mind but the strong field he was up against also played a part in his victory.

“This is the first time in almost a year that I have trained without an injury, my dream was to finish the race in personal best, and I did that. The future looks bright,” said Kamworor, who finished fifth during the world championships in Oregon, USA last year.

Kiptum pocketed US$53,200 (Sh 7.2m) with Kamworor and Tola going home with US$29,260 (Sh 3.895m) and US$21,280 (Sh2.87m) respectively.

Having gone below the time of 2:05:00 with no woman running under 2:18:00, Kiptum, Kamworor and Tola get to share a bonus pot of £70,000 (Sh 11.8m).

Double Olympic track champion, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, broke the hearts of Kenyans when she outsprinted Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir in the final stretch of the race to win on her marathon debut.

Hassan, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics fallen behind by more than 30 seconds, only to accelerate and rejoin the leading pack of four just seven kilometres to go to win in 2:18:34.

Hassan stunned Ethiopia’s Alemu Megertu and Jepchirchir in a thrilling sprint finish to second and third place in 2:18:37 and 2:18:38.