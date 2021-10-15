Husband of slain Kenyan star Agnes Tirop detained

Agnes Tirop

Agnes Jebet Tirop poses with the ADIZERO adios Pro 1 shoe after winning the ADIZERO: ROAD TO RECORDS Women’s 10km in 30:01 at Adidas HQ on September 12, 2021 in Herzogenaurach, Germany.  Tirop's lifeless body was found in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 13, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ibrahim Rotich was detained in the coastal city of Mombasa on Thursday over the death of the 25-year-old at their home in Iten in western Kenya.

The husband of Kenyan distance running star Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death in a killing that has shocked her home country and the world of athletics, was being held in custody on Friday after a dramatic late-night arrest.

