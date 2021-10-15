Police finally arrest Agnes Tirop's husband in Mombasa

Agnes Tirop

Agnes Jebet Tirop poses with the ADIZERO adios Pro 1 shoe after winning the ADIZERO: ROAD TO RECORDS Women’s 10km in 30:01 at Adidas HQ on September 12, 2021 in Herzogenaurach, Germany.  Tirop's lifeless body was found in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 13, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Japheth Mutinda  &  Allan Olingo

What you need to know:

  • Rotich, who is the key suspect in the murder of the 25-year-old two-time World Championships medallist, was apprehended by police in Changamwe, Mombasa on Thursday night after being trailed for two days.
  • Tirop was found dead in her bedroom in their home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Wednesday with stab wounds.

Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich, the husband of slain Kenyan long distance athlete Agnes Tirop, has been arrested in Mombasa, Nation Sport can confirm.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.