Agnes Tirop
Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Athletics

Prime

Agnes Tirop 'footed many bills, helped training mates'

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Father describes star as the bread winner for the family

Agnes Jebet Tirop personally supported several of her training mates with basic needs, the late distance running champion’s relatives recollected on Thursday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.