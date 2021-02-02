File | Nation Media Group

Athletics

Prime

How Zakayo’s leap of faith into unknown earned him world junior 5,000m crown

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Nation Sport team of Elias Makori, Jared Nyataya (photojournalist) and Bernard Rotich spent some time in Kapsait to soak in the ecosystem and work ethic around Kenya’s women’s world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.
  • Today, we talk to Edward Zakayo and learn how Kosgei inspired him to world under-20 title.

World Under-20 Championships’ 5,000 metres gold medalist Edward Zakayo Pingua has something to smile about after his long walk in search for education landed him in a school that shaped his talent and made him world champion in 2018.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Olympics will happen 'however coronavirus evolves'

  2. WPL takes a break as teams honour FKF Cup matches

  3. Kenyan tennis sensation climbs in ITF Junior rankings

  4. Davis, James lead Lakers over Hawks as fans ejected

  5. Homeboyz hopeful despite loss of coach, players

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.