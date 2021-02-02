How Zakayo’s leap of faith into unknown earned him world junior 5,000m crown

World Under-20 Championships’ 5,000 metres gold medalist Edward Zakayo Pingua has something to smile about after his long walk in search for education landed him in a school that shaped his talent and made him world champion in 2018.

Images of Zakayo sticking out his tongue in celebration as he crossed the finish-line with Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in hot pursuit during the 5,000 metres final at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, on July 14, 2018, are still quite fresh in the minds of athletics enthusiasts.

World U-20 5,000m World Champion Zakayo Edward (right), Festus Cheruiyot and Shadrack Kurgat, train at a slanting field at St Francis Korongoi Mixed Day Secondary School in Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Zakayo walked into a school he had heard was chalking up good performances in athletics, carrying nothing but with clothes he wore and open shoes commonly known as Akala made from old tyres and traditionally worn by the Masai community.

He eventually got enrolled at the Kapsait Athletics Secondary School where he started training with some of the students and elite athletes who were already camping there.

It was Thomas Mukhwana, a coach, who saw and was impressed by how Zakayo was running and introduced him to the school in Kapsait. Zakayo had just completed his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in Osinandi Primary School in Narok County.

Upon arriving at the far-flung school, he met the deputy principal, Painito Chisanya, who enrolled him in Form One where he embarked on training and learning.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya president, Paul Tergat (fourth left), his acting secretary general Francis Mutuku (second (right), teachers and students of Kapsait Athletics Mixed Secondary School in Elgeyo Marakwet County, including World Under-20, 5,000m champion Zakayo Edward (left), World Under-20, 3,000m finalist Zena Chemutai (right), pose for a group photograph on January 18, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Zakayo told Nation Sport that he had nothing when he arrived in school and after interacting with the world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, he felt like he was at home after she gave him training gear.

“When I arrived here, I had nothing because we were very poor at home and getting school fees was a challenge.

“I talked to the deputy principal who allowed me to go on with my education and I’m happy God opened avenues and I can now pay and help my siblings back at home.

“Brigid is just a great athlete who has interest of other athletes at her heart because she always gave me support in terms of training facilities,” narrated the athlete who was raised by his mother Agnes Tingua.

Zakayo narrated how he went on a long run training using spikes meant for competition in track events and when Brigid saw that, she was not amused and had to look for the right training shoes for him.

“She was touched and went looking for the right shoes. She gave me something that inspired me even more in athletics because I didn’t want to let her down,” said Zakayo.

During our interaction with Zakayo at the camp, it turned out that he loves to listen Gospel music after his training in the morning before taking a rest waiting for the evening run which is essential to the athletes.

Women’s world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, National Olympic Committee of Kenya President, Paul Tergat, himself a former marathon world record holder, and World Under-20 Championships 5,000 metres gold medalist Edward Zakayo during Tergat’s visit at the Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 18, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Just like any other athlete, Zakayo is looking forward to making the team for the Tokyo Olympics Games slated for July 23 to August 8, Japan representing the country in 5,000m race. Under coach Erick “Commando” Kimaiyo, Zakayo is confident he will make the team after vigorous training ahead of the trials.

“We are now doing the build-up which is now getting serious because the Olympics Games trials are some few months away.

“Together with my coach, we don’t want to leave anything to chance. The world is getting competitive and we need as athletes to move with the trend,” said Zakayo.

Edward Zakayo (right) is served porridge by John Ondabwa during a break on January 29, 2019 at Kapsait Athletics Secondary School in Elgeyo-Marakwet County. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Zakayo’s star started shining when he competed at the national championships in 2014 where he managed to come in second in the 5,000m race.

In 2017, he made the team for the World Under-18 Championships at Kasarani, Nairobi, where he bagged silver in the 3,000m race, behind Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega.

In 2018 during the World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, Zakayo proved to be the best in the 5,000m after bagging gold beating his rival from Ethiopia Barega who came a distance fourth.

Zakayo clocked 13:20.16 ahead of his compatriot Stanley Waithaka who timed 13:2057 while Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen was third clocking 13:20.78.

Zakayo didn’t make the team to the World Championships in Doha, Qatar in what he said was due to illness before the trials at Kasarani, Nairobi.

He is now looking forward to the Olympics Games where he is eyeing to compete with the likes of Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, Britain’s Mo Farah and Ethiopia’s Barega, among other stars.

“Despite the challenges that we have in terms of training in Kapsait, I will give my best shot and build up has already started.