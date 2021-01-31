Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Athletics

Prime

From Turkey with love: Yasemin Can reveals how Brigid lifted her career

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Nation Sport team of Elias Makori, Jared Nyataya (photojournalist) and Bernard Rotich spent some time in Kapsait to soak in the ecosystem and work ethic around Kenya’s women’s world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.
  • Today, we look at how Kosgei influenced the career of Kenya-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can as she prepares to represent her adopted nation at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

When the coronavirus pandemic reared its ugly head early last year, suspending global sports competitions, track athletes were forced to think outside the box and alter their programmes.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Nuggets halt Utah's 11-game NBA win streak

  2. Kittens, puppies: bizarre tennis quarantine requests

  3. Prince William wants a stop to racist abuse of footballers

  4. Three talking points from the Premier League

  5. Philip Onyango: Young players have made Coast region proud indeed  

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.