From Turkey with love: Yasemin Can reveals how Brigid lifted her career

When the coronavirus pandemic reared its ugly head early last year, suspending global sports competitions, track athletes were forced to think outside the box and alter their programmes.

Kenyan-born Yasemin Can from Turkey was one of the runners forced to shift their training bases to adjust to the unforeseen challenges. But the athlete born as Vivian Jemutai in Cherangany has no regrets.

Can, 25, is among many other elite athletes who have changed nationalities, taking up citizenship in USA, Bahrain, Belgium, South Korea, Sweden and Qatar, among other countries.

Kenyan-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can during the interview at the Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 20, 2021. She is preparing to form Turkey’s Tokyo Olympics team. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Most of the athletes end up joining the military as part of their agreement with their adopted nations.

But Can just decided to remain an elite athlete running under the Enkaspor Club in Istanbul.

Can changed her citizenship in 2015 and has since represented Turkey in various international competitions, including the Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

When the coronvirus stopped the sports calendar, she decided to change her training base from Iten to Kapsait in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

It was a long discussion between her and her bosom friend Brigid Kosgei, who is also the world marathon record holder, before she finally agreed to join Kosgei at the Kapsait Nike Training Camp in March last year.

In an exclusive interview at the camp as we visited a few days back, Can, just like the other new athletes in the region, said she had a rough time before adapting to the new environment in Kapsait due to its high altitude.

Brigid Kosgei (left), the women’s world marathon record holder, Kenyan-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can (right), who trains with Brigid, take a selfie with Sebastiano Erbi, a physiotherapist at the camp, after a training session on the Moi’s Bridge - Kachibora road in Trans Nzoia County on January 19, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“I was used to training in Iten which has an altitude of up to 2,400 metres above sea level, and shifting to Kapsait, which is 3,000 metres high, was a tall order,” she explained.

“I almost gave up, but my long-time friend Brigid kept encouraging me, and after two weeks I was in good shape,” said Can who is the 2016 European 10,000m champion. She has already qualified for the Olympics Games where she will be looking forward to double in the 5,000m and 10,000m, eyeing a podium finish.

“I no longer fear anyone and with the good training I have done in this camp, I believe I will come back with a medal for my country,” said Can who proudly donned her Turkish national team colours during the interview. She pays tribute to Brigid Kosgei for the guidance she always given her since setting foot in the region, always motivating her to work hard and go for the best.

“My programme has not changed because I went on with training, and I want to thank Brigid for the good support. She has always supported me and I owe her my performance,” she added.

She also thanks her club which has been very much supportive in terms of training facilities and general support that helps an athlete achieve nothing but the best.

“My club has been supportive and I even have a house wherever I’m in Turkey I stay and even cook the Turkish food which I do enjoy very much,” she said.

Her first Olympics Games saw her emerge in seventh position in the 10,000m race where she clocked 30:26:41.

Last year she competed in the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting where she was in third place in the 5,000m race after timing 14:40:70. Can also competed in outdoor meetings in Turkey.

She also lined up for the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, where she finished seventh in a Turkish national record of one hour, six minutes and 20 seconds.

The previous record of 1:07:07 was held by Ethiopia-born Elvan Abeylegesse set in 2010.

Can was born on December 11, 1996, in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County, before joining Boiywech Primary School.

Upon completing his primary school education, she joined Kapkenda Girls High School in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

This is where she started her career and upon completing school, she went on with her training before getting a chance to change her citizenship, something she does not regret to date.

The largesse that comes with Turkish sports stars makes her feel appreciated. Can has a diplomatic passport and is accorded VIP treatment any time she is on national assignment and back home in Turkey.

“At banks, airports and other public places, people get stunned when I show them my particulars, especially the diplomatic passport,” she says.

“The government and people of Turkey have shown me tremendous respect and make me feel appreciated for what I do for the country.”

Currently, a group of officials from the Turkish athletics federation and Olympic committee are in Kenya assessing the preparations by Can and other Kenyan Turks ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

These officials also spent some weeks in Ethiopia where other members of the Turkey national track and field team have pitched camp since December last year.

Can is happy to be in the company of her friend Brigid with whom she shares a room at the modest Kapsait Nike Athletics Camp, training daily under the watchful eye of seasoned coach Erick “Commando” Kimaiyo.