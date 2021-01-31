Chebet, Bett triumph in South Rift Cross Country

World Under-20 champion Beatrice Chebet and Edwin Bett won senior women and men’s 10km races during the South Rift Region Cross Country Championships at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

Kibabii’s Benson Moshon and Diana Wanze reigned supreme, winning men and women’s 10km race at Athletics Kenya Universities Region Cross Country Championships held at the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology ground.

At Kapsokwony High School, Mount Elgon, Kennedy Kimengwa and Delvin Meringor claimed men and women’s titles during the Western region event.

Back at Nakuru Athletic Club, Bett stunned the 2019 National Cross Country champion Amos Kirui to second place in 28:27.00 against 28:57.00. Benard Kipkemoi of Nakuru timed 29:01.00 for third.

Chebet from Kericho was in a class of her own when she led from start to finish to triumph in 32:21.0 as teammates Jackeline Rotich and Mercy Chepkorir followed in 32:41.0 and 33:09.00 respectively while Jackline Chepngeno from Nakuru was fourth in 33:15.00.

"I'm happy I will lead the South Rift Valley Rift team in the national championship next month. I'm in good shape as I have been training hard in Litein," said Bett.

"I thank God for giving me good health and protection that enabled me to win the race. I was not expecting to win the race due to the interference of covid-19 which disrupted my training programme," said Chebet.

She added: "I dedicate this victory to my coach Paul Kemei for his round the clock support to me. I promise to work hard in Ngong and return home with victory.”

Moshon clocked 31:31.10 to edge out Kenyatta University’s Emmanuel Ngeno and Robert Karanja from Chuka to second and third places in 33:04.10 and 33:17.05 respectively at the varsities event.

Wanze was home and dry in 39:54.06 to win the women’s race, beating Florence Katila from Chuka to second place in 42:07.05 as Diana Lagat from Bomet timed 47:03.14 for third.

Meringor timed 36:42.64 to blow away the field in Western where Beatrice Cherubet clocked 37:19.11 for second with Salome Chepechumba crossing the line in third place in 38:58.55.

Kimengwa was sublime in his execution to triumph in a sprint finish in 31:28.71, edging out Geoffrey Musanga in 31:30.52 as Jacob Cheshari came in third in 31:33.97.